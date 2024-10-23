Lola Vice Names Two UFC Stars She Believes Will Do Well In WWE

WWE NXT star Lola Vice appeared on “The Wayne Ayers” podcast to talk about a number of topics, including two UFC stars she believes will do well in the company.

Vice said, “Sean O’Malley, for sure. Also, Ilia Topuria. He would be good. Sean would also be good. He definitely would (make a great heel). I actually love Ilia, I think he’s amazing. I’ve known him for years because we have the same management. He’s really good. He backs himself up in the ring.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)