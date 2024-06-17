Lola Vice On Natalya: “She Brought Out The Best Of Me”

WWE NXT star Lola Vice recently spoke with Under the Ring on a number of topics including getting to face WWE veteran Natalya in an NXT Underground Match on an episode of NXT back in April.

Vice said, “First of all, it was such an honor to be able to fight against her. She’s such a legend and what we do, especially for women. I didn’t expect it to be what it was, and then when I got in there, it just felt like a fight. Natalya brought it. She brought out the best of me, and I believe the same to her, but we just gave it all in there. Thankfully, I got the win. I knew I was going to knock her out, but it was definitely different than what I expected.”

You can check out Vice’s comments in the video below.