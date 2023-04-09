Long Anticipated AEW Debut Planned For Dynamite In July

Nick Wayne’s long-awaited AEW debut is finally coming.

Wayne defeated AEW star Swerve Strickland for the DEFY Title at Saturday’s DEFY show in Seattle, Washington. Strickland had previously defeated Wayne, tying the series at 1-1.

Strickland challenged Wayne to a rematch for the title on the first episode of Dynamite after Wayne reached the age of 18. This would be the July 12th episode.

Wayne, the late wrestler/trainer Buddy Wayne’s son, has made a name for himself on the independent circuit and previously signed with All Elite Wrestling in February. Wayne has been consistently working for GCW.

Bryan Alvarez revealed the details of his upcoming debut on Wrestling Observer Radio.

“So, tonight at DEFY, the main event was Swerve and Nick Wayne for the DEFY Title. Nick Wayne beat him and won the title. And afterward, Swerve cut a promo where he said that he had a time and place for his rematch, and it was going to be on Dynamite. The first show in July after Nick Wayne turns 18. Whichever day that is, Nick is going to debut on the first Dynamite after he turns 18 in a match with Swerve, apparently for the DEFY Title. So that’s the story there. It all happened tonight.”

You can check out highlights below:

"July 12 your first match on Dynamite will be against me" Swerve to Nick Wayne. Holy shit!!! pic.twitter.com/UXxMx9YYo5 — Manny (@BeastModeManny) April 9, 2023

