Long-Terms Plans for Bray Wyatt’s Stable Leading Up to WrestleMania, Malakai Black Discussed

Bray Wyatt’s WWE comeback storyline begins tonight on SmackDown, and there is much speculation about who will be revealed as part of his Wyatt 6 team.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the group has long-term plans leading up to WrestleMania. There are no more details known, although it has been widely assumed that Joe Gacy is Huskus, Grayson Waller is Mercy the Buzzard, and Alexa Bliss is Sister Abigail.

The Joe Gacy speculation has been fueled by him posting rabbits on social media, while the Alexa Bliss speculation stems from her portrayal as someone who has lost her edge since Wyatt’s departure. At Extreme Rules, the Sister Abigal persona had a pair of WWE Women’s Titles placed next to her. The Mercy figure has the same height and build of Waller, and he was wearing the same clothing that Waller had previously worn on television.

According to speculations, Ramblin Rabbit is Erick Rowan, while The Fiend is Taylor Rotunda (Bo Dallas). Meltzer continued, “Others internally have said some of those are believed to be accurate but said things are up in the air, mentioning others could be part of it, mentioning The Dyad in particular are possible, and other names listed are not sure things. While obviously this won’t happen, there was talk of Aleister [Malakai] Black for this group.”