Long-Time WWE Executive Has Left The Company

This week saw a big departure from WWE. This is the latest employee to be let go by the corporation in a series of actions that have occurred since the Endeavor acquisition and merger with the UFC.

According to PWInsider.com, WWE has “let go” Kristin Altman, its Vice President of Talent Relations Operations. It is unclear why the decision was made or who replaced her in the position.

Altman began working for the company in 2007 as a receptionist. The following year, she transitioned into talent relations. Her LinkedIn page listed her most recent job position as Vice President, Talent Relations Operations.

Prior to that, she held several positions at WWE, including Senior Manager, Director, and finally Senior Director. She had been the Vice President of Talent Relations from June 2021.