Long-Time WWE Star Finishes Up With The Company

There is news that a long-time WWE star has parted ways with the company following the announcements of the WWE Draft picks made on RAW and RAW Talk.

Alicia Fox revealed in an interview in February that she is still with WWE. “I should add, I’m still actually there going on my 17th year…,” she said.

Many fans were surprised by the news because Fox hasn’t wrestled full-time for WWE since April 2019. She competed in the Women’s Royal Rumble matches in 2021 and 2022 but hasn’t appeared on WWE television since.

Fox announced her engagement in October on her Instagram account, and she recently announced that she has left WWE, presumably because her contract has expired.

If she wants to continue her wrestling career, the 36-year-old, real name Victoria Crawford, is now free to sign with any wrestling company, including AEW and Impact Wrestling.

