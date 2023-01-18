Longtime Indie Talent Set to Assist with the WWE Royal Rumble

Jason Cade, an independent wrestler, is reportedly assisting with the WWE Royal Rumble.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Cade is set to work as a producer for WWE, specifically on the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match scheduled for later this month.

WWE Producer Tyson Kidd was said to have been instrumental in bringing Cade in. Kidd is usually in charge of booking the WWE women’s division, including the Women’s Rumble matches. Cade has previously trained with Kidd and Natalya.

Cade announced on Instagram in December 2022 that he was leaving Orlando to relocate to Los Angeles to pursue his dreams.

Cade, 31, has not worked as an active wrestler in a long time, but he made his pro debut in August 2012 after training under Norman Smiley, who now works at the WWE Performance Center. Cade has previously worked for CZW, EVOLVE, GCW, GFW, Impact Wrestling, MLW, Lucha Underground, PWG, ROH, WWN Live, and other promotions.

Cade participated in two WWE RAW matches in 2020. On the March 30, 2020 RAW episode, he was defeated by Aleister Black (Malakai Black), and on the September 18, 2020 edition of WWE 205 Live, he was defeated by Ariya Daivari as part of his $10,000 Challenge. Cade also appeared in two AEW matches that year. On the May 12, 2020 edition of AEW Dark, he was defeated by current AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, and on the May 19, 2020 edition of Dark, he was defeated by Marko Stunt.