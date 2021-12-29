Longtime Wrestling Television Producer Keith Mitchell Set To Retire

AEW President Tony Khan announced that Keith Mitchell, who has been the head of television production, will be retiring after the New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite. Khan wrote the following on Twitter:

“Tonight’s the last #AEWDynamite ever on TNT & this event New Year’s Smash is very special as this will be the final wrestling event produced by the great Keith Mitchell in his amazing 40 year career spanning World Class/WCW/Impact/@AEW. Let’s make Keith’s retirement show a Smash!”

Mitchell’s career goes back to WCCW in the 1980’s. In the 1990’s, Mitchell became Executive Producer for WCW television and his name was occasionally mentioned during broadcasts. After WCW was sold to WWE, Mitchell joined TNA/Impact Wrestling and worked with the company for 17 years before taking a job with AEW in 2019.