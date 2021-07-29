Longtime WWE NXT Fan Says He Was “Singled Out” and Removed From TV Taping

JJ Williams, who is a photographer that has attended WWE NXT events for years, wrote on Twitter that he was removed from last week’s TV taping. Williams stated that he was “singled out” due to his association with the F4WOnline.com website.

Here is the full statement from Williams:

“Last week I was singled out and removed from the tv taping due to my association with WONF4W.

Security took a picture of my ID, had me delete the photos from my phone and escorted me off the property.

My time and devotion will no longer be given to their company going forward.

It was never my intention to be a problem or cause any issues for the promotion.

None of my tweets were on the # yet I was told my social media was being monitored.

A majority of those in attendance including media representatives were sharing results with no consequences.

After purchasing tickets and attending events since 2014 this obviously hurts, all I ever wanted to do was encourage the talent and share my enjoyment of this show and genre.

Despite this chapter closing, I still wish all my friends who work there the greatest success possible.

If we have ever had any problems in the past or you just don’t care for me please know that I hold no grudges or ill will towards anyone.

I truly love watching, talking, and learning everything possible about wrestling and that will not stop.

Thank you for reading.”