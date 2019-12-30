Longtime WWE Partnership Ends Tonight

Earlier this year, WWE announced that the company’s television programming in the United Kingdom would be moving from Sky Sports to BT Sport in January.
Sky Sports issued the following statement regarding the 30-year partnership ending:
END OF AN ERA
The final Raw on Sky Sports airs tonight at 1am, bringing to an end a 30-year partnership between the two brands.
To all of the loyal WWE fans who have followed the product on our platforms over the past three decades – thank you! pic.twitter.com/G9ZOuqDzPu
— Sky Sports WWE (@SkySportsWWE) 30 December 2019