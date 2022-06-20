Longtime WWE Referee Tim White Passes Away

WWE announced the following:

WWE is saddened to learn that long-time referee Tim White has passed away.

For more than two decades, Tim White was a dedicated WWE referee and official. White began his illustrious career in 1985 working with Andre the Giant and as a part-time referee.

During his tenure, he was the referee for some of WWE’s biggest matches, including the infamous Hell in a Cell Match between Undertaker and Mankind at King of the Ring 1998.

A shoulder injury effectively ended White’s in-ring career, but White still remained a major part of WWE working behind the scenes as an official and talent agent until 2009.

WWE extends its condolences to White’s family, friends and fans.