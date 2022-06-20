Longtime WWE Referee Tim White Passes Away

WWE announced the following:
WWE is saddened to learn that long-time referee Tim White has passed away.
For more than two decades, Tim White was a dedicated WWE referee and official. White began his illustrious career in 1985 working with Andre the Giant and as a part-time referee.
During his tenure, he was the referee for some of WWE’s biggest matches, including the infamous Hell in a Cell Match between Undertaker and Mankind at King of the Ring 1998.
A shoulder injury effectively ended White’s in-ring career, but White still remained a major part of WWE working behind the scenes as an official and talent agent until 2009.
WWE extends its condolences to White’s family, friends and fans.
RIP Tim White
Reunited with Andre pic.twitter.com/4I7H5HJMiF
— On This Day in WWE (@OTD_in_WWE) June 19, 2022