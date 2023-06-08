Longtime WWE/WCW/AEW Worker Retiring, Farewell Ceremony Held At AEW Dynamite

Sandra Gray, a long-time pro wrestling seamstress, is retiring .

Gray has been designing wrestling gear since the days of the WCW and the WWE Attitude Era. She started with WCW in 1994, then moved on to WWE when they bought WCW. Gray, who appeared on WWE Total Divas, joined AEW when it first launched in 2019. Gray continues to create gear for non-AEW wrestlers, such as Trinity Fatu for her Impact Wrestling appearances and Cody Rhodes.

Gray will no longer be traveling for work after this week, according to PWInsider. However, she is expected to continue working on gear from home. She is not entirely retiring.

Gray was honored before tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite aired in Colorado Springs. AEW employees paid tribute to Gray, including AEW President Tony Khan, and a series of video tributes aired, including messages from Chris Jericho, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, Dasha Gonzalez, Nyla Rose, and AEW TNT Champion Wardlow, among others.

Dustin Rhodes opened the ceremony by saying Gray has been making his gear since 1996 and will always be a part of the family. Gray was thanked by Rhodes for everything she’s done for him and others in the wrestling industry. He then led a chant of “Thank you, Sandra!”

Khan told Gray that she was a huge part of AEW and that, while she is retiring, she will always be a part of the AEW family.

This was described as a very nice ceremony, with several other wrestlers and staffers in attendance, including Jake Roberts, for whom Gray first worked a few decades ago. Everything was said to have “very obviously touched” Gray.

Gray appears to be close to a number of wrestlers, as evidenced by her Instagram account @sgovintage.