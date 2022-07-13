Looking at New AEW TNT Champion Wardlow

Last Wednesday on AEW Dynamite Wardlow defeated Scorpio Sky and was crowned the new AEW TNT Champion. If you are not up to speed on this guy, now is the time to start paying attention!

Wardlow debuted in AEW on November 13, 2019, where he attacked Cody Rhodes. He then became MJF’s bodyguard. Wardlow wrestled his first match on February 19, 2020, where he lost to Cody Rhodes in a steel cage match. (If you haven’t seen this match go back and watch it.) Cody does a moonsault off of the top of the cage!

He then served as MJF’s bodyguard for many months after that. MJF gradually started to treat him worse and worse until Wardlow had finally had enough and slapped MJF in the face during a heated argument!

Wardlow ended up turning on MJF and helping CM Punk defeat him during their Dog Collar match on March 6, 2022. This sparked a feud between Wardlow and MJF which ultimately lead to Wardlow defeating MJF on May 29, 2022, at Double or Nothing.

As I said earlier, Wardlow became the new AEW TNT Champion last week on TNT Dynamite. Overall this is great for AEW, great for Wardlow, and great for the wrestling fans! Wardlow is absolutely on fire right now. The fans love him, they chant Wardlow, Wardlow, Wardlow, as he walks from backstage to the entrance ramp. ( It reminds me a lot of Goldberg’s entrance). He always gets a good pop when he breaks through the curtain.

Wardlow is very dominant in the ring. He’s super strong and usually finishes his opponents with the powerbomb symphony. This is where he power bombs his opponent multiple times in a row before pinning them.

I think this is going to be a great run for Wardlow. I’m sure he will have multiple title defenses. And who knows, maybe this will lead to an eventual shot at the AEW Championship!

If you aren’t familiar with Wardlow check him out. He has a lot of momentum right now and is accelerating rapidly upwards in pro wrestling. The future is bright for him and I am excited to continue to watch his journey to the top!

