Looking at the CM Punk – The Elite Backstage Incident

Hello Pro Wrestling fans, and welcome to “My 3 Cents.” Before we get underway, allow me to introduce myself. My name is Armando Alejandro Estr….sorry. My name is Jeff Blackman, and I have been following pro wrestling since 1979 and saw my first live title change on April 12th, 1980, witnessing The Wild Samoans defeating the team of Ivan Putski and Tito Santana at the Philadelphia Spectrum for the WWWF Tag Team titles, one day after my 10th birthday. I was privileged to have attended many live events and PPVs, including the night Shane Douglas threw down the NWA title and proclaimed it the ECW World title and the infamous night when Stone Cold Steve Austin took the ill-fated piledriver from Owen Hart.

Special thanks to Andy London for allowing me to do something I love doing, talking Pro Wrestling!

My first column is devoted to the ongoing AEW fallout regarding the media scrum and ensuing altercation regarding CM Punk, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Ace Steel, and others.

Before I go any further, I was not there, so this is “My 3 Cents” based on what I have read. I am under the impression that many feel that CM Punk is the catalyst here, but actually, Adam Page is not without fault as well. This is Pro Wrestling, where sometimes even suspending belief goes even further than blurring the lines. Page stated on an episode of AEW Dynamite, in regards to his then-upcoming title defense against Punk, this is not going to be a “masturbatory Bret Hart tribute match” and alluded to 2013 being the last time Punk held a world championship. Punk would go on making another reference weeks later, on another episode of AEW Dynamite, by challenging Page to a rematch at some point, despite that not being in the script as well as the fact that Page was said to have not been at the arena that night to respond. Fast forward to the media scrum that has been well documented; after Punk had defeated Jon Moxley, he took “going into business for himself” to a new level by his statements regarding Colt Cabana, The Bucks, as well as Page. He buried them while behaving in a completely unprofessional matter, as he sat right next to AEW owner Tony Kahn. Disrespectful in my eyes. To quote Jim Ross, a “slobberknocker” then ensued.

From what has been reported, punches were thrown, a chair was thrown, Brian from Family Guy was removed from the scene, and plenty of others reportedly witnessed the melee. This is not the first time CM Punk has said his peace without being asked for it (see the end of his WWE career), putting himself in a manner I consider to be “bigger than the business.”

Regardless of whether this is a work or a shoot or a worked shoot, this is bad for business, at least for AEW business.

Imagine you are a casual fan and shelled out $50 for this show because you may be a CM Punk fan. Also, imagine you are one that does not really frequent wrestling news websites and is the type that will wait til Wednesday to see your brand new champ wearing the belt to the ring to cut a promo that only Punk can cut.

Instead, John Moxley is in the ring cutting a promo (a terrific one at that), announcing there will be a tournament to declare a new AEW World Champion, without even mentioning why? WTF? That would be my reaction.

AEW assumed everyone watching (I know, almost everyone knew by then) knew precisely why, but I would bet the farm that those who did not will not be tuning back in. Who could blame them? Even if this whole thing has been an elaborate work from the beginning, the damage done will be felt for a long time to come, or maybe a short time to come, as this could be the beginning of the end for AEW. All this while WWE has gained substantial momentum since HHH took over.

There have been suspensions handed out to most, and some may be terminated. Punk is injured, yet again, and it has been reported that he might be out for 8 months, but no report that actually clarifies an actual suspension. There have been reports that legal proceedings are highly likely as well and/or have already begun!!

If CM Punk is not terminated for his actions, it sets a terrible precedent for the AEW locker room. Most importantly, Tony Khan, you can’t let the inmates run the asylum. Ask the folks who ran WCW how that worked out for them. But that’s just my 3 cents!

