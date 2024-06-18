Looking At The Introduction Of Uncle Howdy And His Faction

Wow, just wow. On Monday, June 17th, we saw one of the best episodes of Monday Night Raw of the year. This Raw had a bunch of quality matches, including two Money In The Bank Qualifying matches. We also saw Bron Breakker take on Sheamus, Drew McIntyre “quit” the WWE, and the re-introduction of one of WWE’s most polarizing characters.

Recently, we’ve seen the return of the QR codes which got much more sinister over time. These codes ultimately set a timer which ended Monday at 8 PM, just in time for RAW. From the introduction of the show glitching to the screen glitching while Drew McIntyre was walking backstage, it was clear that Uncle Howdy was going to make his presence felt.

The re-introduction of Uncle Howdy and his family was done perfectly

The show ended with Jey Uso defeating Finn Balor and Rey Mysterio to qualify for Money In The Bank. However, this was just the start of a wild end of RAW. While Uso “YEET’ed” with the fans, the introduction of The Fiend took place. This led to the door appearing on the entrance ramp, and one of the coolest introductions we’ve ever seen.

Out came a demonic-looking Nikki Cross who pointed to the backstage area. The cameraman made his way to the back, which was filled with fog, massacred bodies, and a very bloody Chad Gable. More importantly, we saw Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, and Uncle Howdy all covered in their new costumes and masks.

This could have been one of the best re-introductions in WWE history. It had less of a supernatural feel to it, which isn’t a bad thing. Bray Wyatt was the king of that stuff, and without Wyatt, it may be tough to do the crazy “supernatural-esque” stuff. This felt much different than the original Wyatt Family days.

The new Uncle Howdy group is taking a much more real-life turn. Still creepy, this is much more of a realistic Wyatt family. As of the introduction, Howdy and his new family are simply put, just ready to massacre anyone and everyone they see. With all of this being said, the re-introduction of Uncle Howdy, and the introduction of his group were done perfectly.

This group is going to rule for quite a few reasons. Firstly, it gives us a Bray Wyatt-esque character back in the WWE again. The WWE has been lacking in that “spooky, dark, yet creative” type of character. The closest it currently has, before the return of Uncle Howdy, has been Karrion Kross and The Final Testament.

However, this group also gives life to a few superstars who weren’t doing much on-screen as of late. Joe Gacy, who was in NXT, got the call-up for the main roster and this group suits him very well. Dexter Lumis and Nikki Cross have been on the main roster for quite some time now and haven’t had much given to them. This group also suits them, and their styles very well.

To top it all off, we have Erick Rowan back. Rowan, who was an original member of the Wyatt Family, was released from WWE back in April 2020 due to COVID-19 budget cuts. It’s only fitting that Rowan is in Howdy’s new group as he started with Wyatt on the main roster in the original Wyatt Family.

Seeing Bo Dallas reprise his Uncle Howdy character was very cool to see as well. The loss of a brother is never an easy thing to go through, and to see him back was truly special. Howdy’s return as one of WWE’s darker characters gives him and WWE as a whole a chance to continue Bray Wyatt’s incredible legacy with the WWE.

In conclusion, with Bray Wyatt’s heartbreaking passing, it remains to be seen how this group will play out, or who they will feud with. However, one thing we know for sure is Uncle Howdy is back, and his new group is ready to wreak as much havoc as ever before. Buckle up, we’re in for a wild ride.

What are your thoughts on how this all went down? Do you have high hopes for the new group without Bray Wyatt? How do you think this will affect Wyatt’s legacy? Let me know your opinion on Twitter @Scott44Mitchell or @PWMania!

Until next time,

Scott Mitchell