Looking Back At Past WWE Debuts At SummerSlam, Stars In Crowd At Other Shows

– With so many WWE NXT Superstars appearing for cameos in the crowd at WWE Monday Night Raw and WWE Friday Night SmackDown as of late, WWE thought it was a good time to look back at past examples of Superstars sitting in the crowd for shows from other brands. Check out “Superstars in the crowd from other brands” in the latest installment of “WWE Top 10” via the YouTube player embedded below.

– Also new from WWE’s official YouTube channel is the latest edition of their “WWE Playlist” digital series. This week’s installment looks at 30 sizzling SummerSlam debuts. Check out the 37-plus minute video compilation feature via the YouTube player embedded below, and make sure to join us here on 8/5 for live WWE SummerSlam 2023 results coverage from Ford Field in Detroit, MI.