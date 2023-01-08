Looking Back at the 1992 WWE Royal Rumble

Back to the 90s with the 1992 Royal Rumble, one of the biggest rumbles even now, and one of the best, easily the best of its time. It was a wonderful story of Ric Flair’s journey to winning the WWF Championship after only just coming into the company the previous year in 91.

Easily one of the best parts of this rumble wasn’t even in the ring, instead it was on commentary with Gorilla Monsoon and Bobby Heenan. Their constant chemistry was just brilliant to listen to, especially Heenan who throughout the whole match, would support whoever helped Flair, and berate whoever turned on Flair or just didn’t help him at all. It was just brilliant, as was the placement of Flair’s entry, who came in at number 3, and was consistently pointed out that no one had gotten far from the third entry before. This time was different as that was basically the story, and what a story to tell.

The rumble itself in terms of moments wasn’t too much, but the names and story carried it to being so great. The first half of the rumble was fun with Roddy Piper coming out at the halfway mark at 15. Piper immediately went after Flair until Jake Roberts entered the rumble at 16. From there the bigger names started coming in, The Undertaker at 20, Macho Man at 21, Hogan at 26 and Sid Justice at 29. They all helped build the rumble around Flair and provide a pretty good image of the era the WWF was at during that time period.

Hogan ended up eliminating The Undertaker, the man who he had spent the back end of 91 battling for the WWF title. Macho Man made a b-line for Jake Roberts when he came out because of their hatred filled feud the previous year. Eventually in the end, it was Hogan, Flair, Macho Man and Sid Justice. Macho Man was eliminated leaving Hogan, Sid and Flair. This is where the big moment of Hogan pulling on Sid’s arm to get him out of the ring after Sid eliminated Hogan. Flair then takes advantage to win the Royal Rumble and be crowned the new WWF Champion.

A win that would take him into a feud with Macho Man Randy Savage that ended up being for the title at Wrestlemania 8. Hogan and Sid also had a match at that same event, and inexplicably, it was the main event of that years Wrestlemania, ending in a DQ. But disregarding the whole “the wrong match was in the main event” thing, the rumble match itself to set up Wrestlemania was wonderful. The first ever time the WWF title was on the line in the rumble match itself. It has happened again, only once though, back in 2016, Roman Reigns defended his WWE title in the rumble.

But it was really the first time WWE had clearly understood what they had in the Royal Rumble and its ability to tell stories in a different manner, because obviously at the time, the rumble match itself had only just turned 5 years old, so it was still developing, as opposed to now where it has become probably the most anticipated match of the year.

Overall though, very good rumble, entertaining throughout, the cast of characters, topped off with the story and the absolutely fantastic commentary duo of Monsoon and Heenan, it really is a recipe for success.

