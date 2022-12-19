Looking Back at the 2001 WWE Royal Rumble Match

This week it is back to 2001, over 20 years ago to what could arguably be considered the best Rumble match in history. Up there with 1992, it really represented what the Rumble is about.

This particular Rumble had the benefit of having so many potential winners. All of whom were highlighted in the video package, before the match started. Rikishi, who had newly turned heel after it was revealed he had run over Stone Cold. The Undertaker, who was always going to be a favourite just based on his name alone, along with Kane. Then the two big stars of Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock. However even with all that, the rumble still had a few fun moments in it.

The match starts off with Jeff Hardy and Bull Buchanan, then Matt Hardy comes in at 3 and helps out Jeff until they eliminate Buchanan. They then teamed up again to eliminate Faarooq who came out at 4. Comedy entrant Drew Carey at 5 was next, he basically watched the Hardys eliminate each other, and then looking on like he eliminated them himself, was fairly amusing. Kane was then out at 6, and as he comes out circles the ring like he’s circling his prey, did the fire out of the ring posts. Then one of the funnier parts, Drew Carey offers Kane some cash to leave him alone. As soon as Raven came out at number 7, Drew Carey quickly eliminated himself in a comical fashion. Then the weapons come into play with Al Snow at number 8, which ended up being very fun.

Fast forward to entry 12, The Honky Tonk Man, out there with his guitar, he started singing away until Kane had enough and bashed him over the head with his own guitar and eliminated him. Then things got series with The Rock at number 13. From here the rumble started to get into the phase of filling up the ring.

That was until number 23, The Big Show comes out and starts chokeslamming everyone, and getting some eliminations. Except for Rock, who he ended up being eliminated by. Show wasn’t very happy with this outcome and proceeded to take Rock out on the outside by putting him through the announce table. Rock was not eliminated though.

Number 25 and this is where the business started to really pick up. The Undertaker comes out as Kane was being targeted by the rest of the field, this effectively saved Kane from elimination. Both Taker and Kane then cleared the field until they were the only two left. Until number 26 who was Scotty 2 Hotty, very reluctant to enter the match, which was fair because he was quickly eliminated, with Kane and Undertaker working together, at this point Rock was starting to get back up.

27 was Stone Cold Steve Austin, and just before he was about to get into the ring, he gets attacked by HHH, the man Austin cost the WWF title earlier on in the night. Austin got busted open at the hands of HHH, all the while Rock was now back in the ring in a 2 on 1 disadvantage. The rest of the entrants was Billy Gunn at 28, Haku at 29, then Rikishi at number 30 to complete the field.

As Rikishi came out, Austin was walking by, Rikishi tried to attack him but Austin came back with so many right hands fighting back, then finally he made it into the Rumble officially. Rikishi eliminated The Undertaker. The Rock eliminated Rikishi.

The final four ending up being Austin, Gunn, Kane and The Rock. Austin the eliminated Billy Gunn. Then for the first time in the match, Austin and Rock locked eyes and went it against each other. After exchanging moves, Austin hits the stunner. As Rock sent Kane through the middle ropes, it was Austin and Rock going at it once again, but then Kane came in and eliminated The Rock, leaving Austin and Kane. Austin went to eliminate him, but Kane came back with a chokeslam. Kane went to grab a steel chair from outside, Austin avoids the chair shot and ends up hitting a stunner. He went for the chair and hit Kane three times in the head with it and eventually clotheslined him over the top rope to win the Royal Rumble.

What a match it was and it set up the incredible Wrestlemania 17 match between Stone Cold and The Rock, with the imfamous heel turn by Steve Austin. But this rumble match represented the beginning of the build to one of, if not the greatest Wrestlemania of all time in Wrestlemania 17. Even though after Mania WWE did start going downhill a little bit with Austin’s heel turn, this Royal Rumble still represents one of the best periods in WWE history, with Mania 17 effectively ending the Attitude Era for good.

