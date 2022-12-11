Looking Back at the 2007 WWE Royal Rumble Match

In the lead up to the Royal Rumble next month, a look back at great rumble matches would be a cool way to get ready for arguably the match people look forward to the most every year. This week we are taking a look at the 2007 Royal Rumble match.

While this particular Rumble wasn’t loaded like the 2001 or even the 2010 rumble, it had enough to carry the match and build at least a few believable winners. Even most of the field who realistically had no chance of winning filled out the rumble nicely. Obviously there were four main guys in there, those being Randy Orton, even though it would be another year before he would really hit his stride. Edge, who already had been in a top feud the previous year with WWE Champion John Cena. Shawn Michaels, who really was a legend already. And the man who won the Rumble, The Undertaker.

Going into the rumble no man had won from the number 30 position, so it marked a historic day for The Undertaker as he was the first competitor to win from the number 30 spot.

Overall a pretty fun rumble which saw Edge last the longest coming in at number 5 to go all the way to the final four. Obviously Sabu coming in at number 7 and immediately setting up a table, only to go through the table after Kane came out a few minutes later and chokeslammed Sabu through the table, therefore being eliminated as the table was set up at ringside. The Sandman who came in a number 15, very cool entrance as always but lasted not long at all, though he got a few kendo stick shots on guys in there before being eliminated, a fun moment nonetheless.

Of course Rated RKO teamed up when Orton came out at number 16, and they eliminated The Hardys together. Shawn Michaels came in at 23 and went on to eliminate Finlay, Viscera and Shelton Benjamin fairly quickly. The Great Khali showed up at 28, started knocking everyone down and eliminating about 5 guys. All until The Undertaker showed up at number 30 to take Khali out of the rumble. The elimination spree continued until the final four of Randy Orton, Edge, Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker were left. Which is an incredible final four.

Rated RKO took over for a bit and controlled, that was up until Michaels came back after being taken out by them and rolling underneath the bottom rope to the floor, meaning he wasn’t eliminated. Michaels eliminated them both in quick fashion, evading an Orton chair shot attempt to get rid of them.

What happened next was probably the greatest final two in a royal rumble ever. They start out by getting up in their own trademark ways, Undertaker sit up and Shawn Michaels kip up. Then its basically a match within the rumble match, they went back and forth for around 7 minutes or so. They hit their big moves, with Michaels hitting his elbow drop and Undertaker his chokeslam. They battled it out until Michaels attempted sweet chin music and Undertaker used that momentum to send him out of the ring and with that, The Undertaker won the Royal Rumble.

This would set up two incredible world title matches at Wrestlemania 23. The Undertaker choosing the World Heavyweight Champion Batista and Michaels getting to face John Cena for the WWE Championship. So in a rare situation, the final two of the rumble, both got world title shots at Mania, with another time coming in 2012 when Sheamus and Chris Jericho got their respective shots while being the final two in the rumble.

All in all a very well put together Rumble, with some entertaining spots, memorable moments and a final four that stands as one of the better ones in rumble history, as all four men went on to have a good year even though three of them suffered injuries during the year. The Undertaker, Edge and Batista had a memorable year over the World title, all feuding with each other, while Randy Orton became WWE Champion later in the year and had a feud with Shawn Michaels.