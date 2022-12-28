Looking Back at the 2010 WWE Royal Rumble Match

Another week, another really good rumble. This time from 2010, which was a stacked rumble with all sorts of believable names that could win it, alongside some great moments and one especially fantastic story running throughout with Shawn Michaels trying to get his rematch with The Undertaker via a Royal Rumble match victory. Not to mention it gave way to a huge return in Edge, the first of two big returns in the Rumble match. A very good way to start off the 2010’s, where this decade wasn’t all that great in terms of Rumble matches.

Early on in the match CM Punk enters at number 3, came in and got rid of Dolph Ziggler and Evan Bourne pretty quickly. He gets on the mic and delivers a sermon, which honestly was just wonderful, very entertaining. This continued through JTG who came out at 4. The Great Khali was then number 5 who did not accept Punk’s offerings in comical fashion. But at number 6 it was Beth Pheonix, and up to this point in time, she was only the second woman to enter a rumble match ever, she then eliminated Khali and got a few shots in on Punk before she was hit with a GTS and she was eliminated. At 7, out came Zack Ryder, Punk claims he has potential to be part of the SES, however it was a ploy and shortly after Punk eliminated Ryder before number 8. Triple H was number 8 and this is where things picked up. Punk was eliminated by Triple H shortly after Drew McIntyre came in at 9.

After this the ring started filling up with guys up until Shawn Michaels came out at number 18, and at this point the ring was basically cleared by the time number 19 came out. The only two men in the ring at this point, was Triple H and Shawn Michaels. Then number 19 was John Cena, who came out and took down both members of DX. It rekindled their triple threat match from Survivor Series only a couple of months earlier, if only for a couple of minutes, until Michaels eliminated Triple H in true rumble every man for himself attitude.

In the last third of the rumble it was a mix of filling up the ring and quick eliminations. Big Show and Mark Henry were number 22 and 23 respectively. R-Truth, who came at 25, eliminated both big men as they were squabbling next to the ropes, and eliminated them both. Then fast forward to the last three entries, starting off with Chris Jericho at number 28, and before number 29, Cena had eliminated Kofi Kingston after hitting a trouble in paradise on Michaels when he was attempting Sweet Chin Music on Jericho.

Then 29, Edge making a return from an achillies injury that kept him out for over half a year, and then eliminates Jericho who was his former tag team partner before the injury, fantastic story there. The final entrant was Batista, ending out the rumble. Which made for one hell of a final four. Being Batista, Edge, John Cena and Shawn Michaels. All being full time stars at the time.

The next little section of this rumble was incredible from a storytelling standpoint. Edge goes to clothesline Michaels over the top rope, both land on the apron, but HBK then superkicks Edge back in the ring before Batista takes advantage of Michaels perilous position and eliminates the heavy favourite, and the sentimental favourite. What ensues after was perfect in terms of showing his obsession with The Undertaker and getting a rematch at Wrestlemania 26. He threw one referee almost into the barricade, then superkicked one in the ring and left in a state of disbelief. All of this was phenomenal which contributed to the great story leading up to his eventual retirement match with The Undertaker at Mania 26.

After all of the drama the focus was back on the three men left in the ring, Batista was eliminated by Cena after using Batista’s momentum against him to send him over the top rope. Leaving old rivals as the final two, where Edge eliminated Cena and won the 2010 Royal Rumble match.

The aftermath of the match and the lead up to Wrestlemania was already teased in the rumble. Edge challenged Jericho for the World Heavyweight Championship after Shawn Michaels cost The Undertaker the title in the chamber about a month after the rumble and Jericho became World Champion. Cena vs Batista was the other world title match for the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania.

This rumble set up a lot and was really the best rumble up until the 2018 rumble match, as from 2011 to 2017 the rumbles ranged from okay at best to plain bad. But in terms of starting off the decade, it certainly started off with a bang and great rumble match.

