Looking into AEW Dynamite and All Out Predictions

The go home show for All Out delivered, now the excitement is more than last week after how the Punk vs Moxley match went. The rematch has been made for All Out. The PPV had matches added as well.

Moxley Opens

A great opening with Jon Moxley coming and cutting a scathing promo on Punk. Mox got a few boos, unsurprising as they are in Chicago. But the big thing out of this was Moxley freely dropping an open contract to anyone for a title match at All Out. Now the concept was great but you’d think if there was a free contract for a title match, the entire locker room would be rushing to get out there and sign it.

But regardless of that, was a great segment. It looked like they would move on but Ace Steel, an AEW backstage figure, and a friend of CM Punk. Which was the important thing to note and was a factor later in the show.

Bryan Danielson vs Jake Hager

Before the match, Chris Jericho had a backstage interview. Daniel Garcia interrupted and told Jericho that he pledges his loyalty to the JAS.

As for the match, it was good, as you would expect from Bryan and Hager. Some of the chops these guys hit each other with looked like they weren’t fun to take. But post match, the 2point0 come out to attack Bryan, which leads to Claudio and Wheeler Yuta coming out for the save. Jericho then takes a steel chair, gets in the ring and goes to hit Bryan with it. Garcia then comes out and prevents Jericho from using it. All this enables Bryan to hit Jericho with his running knee as Garcia looks on frustrated how it played out.

The way they’re playing it off as Garcia and Jericho not being on good terms, I see Garcia helping Jericho win against Danielson at All Out and reaffirming his part in the JAS. But Jericho vs Danielson at All Out should be a great match and one I am looking forward to.

W. Morrissey

The man formerly known as Big Cass in WWE, now W. Morrissey is back on dynamite. His last appearance being a hired gun by MJF to take out Wardlow back earlier in the year.

So The Wingmen are in the ring and Morrissey comes out and basically destroys them. Stokely Hathaway comes out and hands Morrissey a card. Like Ethan Page, The Gunns. He eventually walks out with Stokely. Now obviously he is building thsi group, but where is this going? It would be nice to know what is going on with this group since he is going around hiring all these people. Just little subtle hints so we know that this will all lead to something.

But, if W. Morrissey is now in AEW. This is great and I hope he gets used in a meaningful way. I believe he has a lot of upside.

Toni Storm & Hikaru Shida vs Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter

This tag match between all four participants in the women’s title match at All Out. Now this was a good match, and a good spot on the show for the women this week. Shida got the pin over Baker. This to me basically means Shida does not win the title. Honestly the only two options here are Toni Storm and Jamie Hayter. I think Toni Storm wins the title at All Out. I could then see Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter costing each other the title in the match at All Out.

If they do cost each other the title, a feud should definitely happen between the two. Jamie Hayter should be propelled into a title feud after that too.

CM Punk Promo

CM Punk came out and cut a fantastic promo. The first half being very down about the injury, letting people down and such. Ace Steel then came out, the man who took the contract earlier. He then fired Punk up, and the second half of the promo was incredible. Showed the fire that was needed and was inspired to cross that mental barrier of the foot injury. The contract was then signed by Punk, the rematch is set for All Out. Punk vs Moxley for the AEW World Championship.

This is where I think CM Punk wins back the AEW title, either by nefarious means and turns heel. Which I happen to still think might happen. Or he wins as a babyface and continues on that trend. Now I have made predictions about where MJF will fit into all of it. We will see, but I think he will show up very soon, within the next week.

Sit down interview with Christian and Jungle Boy

This was great. This whole thing was really about getting Jungle Boy to the next level. Showing the growth he has had. But the biggest thing that was said, is that at All Out, it will not be Jungle Boy against Christian, it will be Jack Perry against Christian.

I love this fire from Jungle Boy, it is really helping his character grow the way it needs to. But the big factor is still Luchasaurus for me, I think he will show his true colours and side with Christian once again at All Out.

FTR & Wardlow

Involved in a squash match to show what they can do before their match against Jay Lethal and The Motor City Machine Guns. After All Out, Wardlow needs to be showcased. Ever since Double or Nothing he has not done anything of note, outside of winning the TNT title. But even then he has not done anything with the title since winning.

Dante Martin vs Rey Fenix vs Rush vs Wheeler Yuta

This match was between four of the eight men competing in the Casino Ladder match at All Out. It was fantastic, just 100% from the opening bell and basically a preview for the match this weekend. In the end Wheeler Yuta picked up the win with his seatbelt pin that he uses, nice to get him a win. Claudio, Penta and Andrade along with the Joker entrant who will be revealed in the match are the rest of the participants in the match. But if previous joker entrants in previous tournaments and such are anything to go by, I don’t want to expect too much.

The Elite vs United Empire

This was a fantastic trios match. The story of Omega not being 100% yet is still ongoing. This week he came out in the compression shirt, but no shoulder brace. However, during the match, Will Ospreay tore the shirt off Omega, revealing bandages around his abdominal area. This was a really good visual, showing the condition of Omega.

All of these guys killed it. Omega wins with the one winged angel. The Elite move on to All Out into the Trios tournament finals. The Dark Order will probably get past the Best Friends on Rampage. So it will be The Elite vs The Dark Order at All Out. I fully expect Omega and the Bucks will win the trios titles.

The card for All Out is basically set. My predictions going into the PPV would be CM Punk beating Jon Moxley and becoming the AEW champion again.

Chris Jericho will pick up the win over Bryan Danielson, with Daniel Garcia helping Jericho.

The Acclaimed will suffer defeat to Swerve in our Glory as that story has more to build, so Swerve and Lee retain.

Christian Cage will beat Jungle Boy with the help of Luchasaurus as he reveals his true colours.

I think Athena will end the streak of Jade Cargill and take the TBS title in their match.

Toni Storm will become the Women’s champion.

The Joker entrant wins the casino ladder match.

House of Black beats Sting Darby Allin and Miro as they need the win.

Powerhouse Hobbs beats Ricky Starks to build upon their story more.

FTR & Wardlow will win against Jay Lethal & Motor City Machine Guns.

Pre-show:

Eddie Kingston picks up the win over Tomohiro Ishii.

Hook retains the FTW title over “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker.

PAC will retain the All-Atlantic title beating Kip Sabian.

