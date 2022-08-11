Looking into AEW Dynamite: Quake By The Lake (8/10/22)

Dynamite this week was a good show, and I think we are heading into a high period for AEW. The trios tournament, multiple returns will be happening and big matches incoming. CM Punk is back after showing up after the main event confronting Jon Moxley, as well as a mystery partner for the Young Bucks in their quarter final match in the trios tournament.

Darby Allin vs Brody King – Coffin Match

This was a fun match, Brody King was the dominant force for most of the match as you’d expect, but early in the match, and around 2 minutes into the show, King was bleeding. I know this is a criticism, but the more blood that is used in these matches on TV, the less effective it is when used in big matches/moments.

Other than that I thought this was good, Darby wins by choking out King on the apron in a similar fashion to how Darby was eliminated in the Royal Rampage, really good finish and we’ll see where this goes from here. Sting had a great moment during the match after the House of Black came out to interfere, coming out of the coffin, and staring down Malakai Black.

I can’t say for sure what will happen going forward but maybe Miro gets involved like it has been teased, he had a short vignette teasing a feud with Malakai, so we’ll see where they go.

The Lucha Brothers vs Andrade El Idolo & Rush – Tornado Tag Match

This was brilliant, so much fun, Andrade and Rush get the win here going into the first match of the trios tournament, when they join with Dragon Lee. The Lucha Bros will also be in the tournament alongside PAC as Death Triangle.

I think both teams will be built up over the next few months, eventually both sides will be Trios champions, but for now I don’t think either team is winning the tournament.

Speaking of the tag team titles, Swerve and Keith Lee will be cutting a promo on Rampage. FTR should be the team to challenge for those titles at All Out, if only for the reason they have been number one ranked for months now, I think it should really happen.

Hangman and the Bucks

Backstage is where the Bucks find Hangman with the Dark Order, Matt Jackson explains themselves and how they’re sorry about what has happened in the past, they offer Hangman to join them in the tournament. Hangman declines which is forcing the Bucks to find another partner.

It can’t really be anyone else but Kenny Omega in truth. So next week, we could see an Omega return to team with the Bucks as they go for the Trios titles. Hopefully we get see Omega back in action next week after almost a year absence.

Luchasaurus vs Anthony Henry

Very simple squash match here, and the story continued with Jungle Boy trying to get his hands on Christian Cage, obviously not yet, but not too much build this week. I still think we see a true alignment of Luchasaurus and Christian, and with just under four weeks left until All Out, something big should happen soon.

Jay Lethal to challenge for the TNT title again

Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh are in the ring and basically was made for Lethal to challenge Wardlow for the TNT title again, Wardlow accepts and comes down to the ring, but before he could enter, FTR come out to back him up, which makes sense going back to their days in The Pinnacle. Fine segment but it does look like the payoff will be Wardlow power-bombing Satnam Singh.

Ricky Starks vs Aaron Solo

Quick match where Ricky wins with a spear, Starks gets away from the Factory post-match and the feud continues between Starks and Hobbs. We’ll see where this goes but I could see this heating up over the next few weeks.

Jade Cargill vs Madison Rayne

The match was alright, it was what is was, but the real story was after the match. Athena comes out and looks like we will finally get Athena vs Jade Cargill, and with Kris Statlander getting injured, I think Athena takes the TBS title possibly at All Out, depends where the match happens. But in the end, we could see Jade drop that title sooner rather than later.

Keeping on the women’s side of things, we found out that Toni Storm is now number one ranked, and it looks now like it will be Toni Storm getting a shot at the women’s title at All Out. In this case, I do see Storm taking that title, but one of them turns heel soon I think. Things could get interesting between Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm.

Jon Moxley vs Chris Jericho – AEW Interim World Championship

This was fantastic, probably the best Chris Jericho match he has had all year. I liked the fact that Jericho came out to his old theme, Lionheart attire too. He pulled out the Liontamer submission, it was great. Jon Moxley was in the walls of Jericho throughout one of the ad breaks, he was in that hold for a long time, sold it beautifully.

Moxley wins the match, no surprises there, but after the match, the JAS, the BCC came out started a big brawl. Then, CM Punk’s music hits, and out comes the official champion, takes out the JAS. In the ring he confronts Moxley in a big way, which will set up the unification match for the AEW World Championship, it will be a huge match and will most likely happen at All Out.

All this should end up setting things up for the return of MJF, which should set him and Punk up for their rubber match and MJF’s big title win when he takes the title from Punk, which I think is what should happen.

Getting Punk back is a huge plus for AEW, especially going into All Out, it’s a big deal for the brand and is another exciting time to be a wrestling fan. All Out is looking to be great show. Very excited to see where things go.