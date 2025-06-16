Los Garza Win AAA Tag Titles At Triplemania Regia

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide delivered a high-impact night of action at Triplemania Regia in Monterrey, Mexico, capped off by a hometown triumph for Los Garza. Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo captured the AAA World Tag Team Championships in front of a raucous local crowd, winning a chaotic fatal four-way match.

The bout featured top-tier talent with the defending champions Sanson & Forastero, the popular duo of Psycho Clown & Pagano, and the rising Nemeth Brothers also vying for the titles. The finish saw Nic and Ryan Nemeth interfere just as Psycho Clown and Pagano were on the verge of victory, tipping the momentum in Los Garza’s favor. Garza and Carrillo capitalized, hitting their tandem finisher on Forastero for the pinfall to a thunderous ovation.

In the main event, El Hijo del Vikingo retained the AAA Mega Championship against Alberto El Patron in a wild steel cage match that delivered on chaos and drama. With interference from JBL, El Mesias, and a high-risk table spot off the top of the cage, the match reached a brutal climax. The conclusion came when Latin Lover handcuffed El Patron to the ropes, allowing Vikingo to escape and retain.

The crossover continued earlier in the night, as TNA’s Moose successfully defended the X-Division Championship in a four-way match against Joe Hendry, El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., and El Mesias, solidifying his standing as one of TNA’s most dominant champions in recent memory.

Triplemania Regia once again delivered big moments, surprises, and title shifts—highlighting AAA’s ever-expanding partnership with international stars and promotions.