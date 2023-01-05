“Loser Leaves Japan” Match Confirmed for NJPW

Hikuleo has been challenged to a Loser Leaves Japan match by Jay White.

In the main event of Wednesday’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event, White lost the IWGP World Heavyweight Title to Kazuchika Okada. The Bullet Club then teamed up at today’s NJPW New Year Dash event, with White, El Phantasmo, KENTA, and Taiji Ishimori losing by DQ to Hikuleo, Master Wato, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and new NEVER Openweight Champion Tama Tonga after ELP hit Tonga with a belt.

The Bullet Club then attacked and knocked out their opponents, while White pounded on Hikuleo and hit him with steel chair shots. White then blamed Hikuleo for the loss to Okada, claiming that Hikuleo and Tonga’s departure from The Bullet Club last year brought him here.

White then challenged Hikuleo to a Loser Leaves Japan match, but no date has been set for that match.