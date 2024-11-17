Low Ki Calls Out WWE’s Approach To Talent With ‘Carny Nonsense’ Claims

Pro wrestling veteran Low Ki appeared on Thats Wrestling! to talk about a number of topics, including how a WWE writer once told him if WWE was any other job, then he would have been brought in as a CEO, but for whatever reason they bring him in as an NXT rookie.

Low Ki said, “Everything that I had to go through in that company, I had answers for to try to improve upon, and I was still being met with resistance. I was still being met with the carny nonsense from these office people. Hell, I had one of the writers tell me, ‘With your qualifications, if this was any other job, you would have been brought in as a CEO, but for whatever reason, they bring you in as a rookie.’”

You can check out Low Ki’s comments in the video below.

