Low Ki Reflects On Working With Michelle McCool And Layla In WWE

Pro wrestling veteran Low Ki appeared on Thats Wrestling! to talk about a number of topics, including working with Michelle McCool and Layla during his time in WWE.

Low Ki said, “For me, working with Layla and working with Michelle McCool, it was relaxing, because they were so goofy. They would actually tone down my intensity. One, I knew nobody there was my friend. Two, Two, I know the nature of the environment, and I know the nature of the people who make the decisions there. These are bad people. So for those two women to actually be as goofy as they were, they were friendly. They weren’t headaches.”

On helping them in the ring:

“I would help them, too. I’d help them in the ring. We’d warm up. We’d do things. Layla would come and ask me questions about certain moves. So it was a friendly interaction, and we developed a friendly chemistry with each other, but we were being manipulated by the morons in management.”

You can check out Low Ki’s comments in the video below.

