Low Ticket Sales For WWE’s Live Event At Madison Square Garden

WrestleTix reported that the December 26th 2021 WWE live event at Madison Square Garden had around 5,376 tickets distributed just prior to the event. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, WWE’s December house shows at MSG typically draw around 14,000 and are the company’s best selling non-televised events of the year in the United States.

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast wrote the following regarding the low ticket sales:

“Spoke to a friend over at MSG regarding tonight’s WWE show. They mentioned that most are attributing low ticket sales due to Omicron & the vax requirement for kids 5+ but he also added, ‘However this wasn’t selling for WWE from the start. This show generally does very well.’

They also added that the Knicks yesterday had ‘Pretty much a sell-out’ for the Xmas day show they do yearly. Knicks Yesterday had pretty much a sell out. Rangers have postponed tomorrows game. Phish has postponed their event this week also. The next possible event at MSG is next Sunday. There were 18k at MSG yesterday. A lot of families for the holiday game.”