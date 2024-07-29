Luca Crusifino Wants To Be WWE NXT Tag Team Champions With Stacks

WWE NXT star Luca Crusifino recently spoke with Pitts Sports Zone on a number of topics including how he wants to be NXT Tag Team Champions with fellow The D’Angelo Family member Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo.

Crusifino said, “Obviously, I’m in a tag team right now with Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo, my current tag partner.” “So I think, for us, our sights are set on the tag team gold. We’re not just here to be a tag team for no reason. We want to compete with the best, show that we can, and show that we are deserving of it,” he said. “So whether that’s busting my butt every day, in the weight room, in the training facility every single day, just to have that opportunity. I’ve had two tag team title opportunities and two North American Championship opportunities, and I’m 0-4 in those matches as of right now.”

“In the most recent one against Axiom and Nathan, there was outside interference that caused us to lose, and that caused the distraction. So I think those results should be stricken from the record, and we should be given a rematch for that, but that’s just the legalese in me talking here.”

You can check out Crusifino’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)