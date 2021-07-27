Lucha Legend Super Porky Passes Away; WWE, AAA & Others Pay Tribute

Lucha Libre legend Super Porky (José Luis Alvarado Nieves, aka Brazo de Plata) has passed away at the age of 58. He passed at his home in Mexico City on Monday.

His son, Psycho Clown, noted to TV Azteca that his father passed away from a heart attack. Psycho Clown said his father’s passing came as a surprise as they were together earlier in the day, but he received a phone call at around 9pm and was told that he had passed way. He also said he tried to revive the legendary wrestler but he had already passed.

Porky’s other son, Maximo, and daughter, Goya Kong, announced that their father will be at the Rudiño Funeral Home on Eduardo Molina Avenue in Mexico City for public viewing until Wednesday morning at 10am. The family will then bury him in the San Isidro Pantheon. They are asking that fans, media and fellow wrestlers pay respects with discretion and order.

Super Porky held numerous titles through his career, and had stints with CMLL, AAA, and many others. He also worked for WWE from 2005-2006, and had MMA fights.

You can see WWE’s statement below, along with tributes from WWE Español, AAA, CMLL, Santos Escobar, Tommy Dreamer (who worked with Porky in WWE), Rocky Romero, Alberto El Patron (Alberto Del Rio), Cinta De Oro (Sin Cara), Andrade El Idolo, and his son, Psycho Clown-

The always charismatic and infectiously hilarious Lucha Libre Legend José Luis Alvarado Nieves, better known in the squared circle as “Super Porky” (Brazo de Plata), passed away Monday at the age of 58. The celebrated Mexican competitor was a proud member the Alvarado wrestling family, which includes several generations of luchador athletes, as well as being a member of the squared circle for nearly 40 years — including a stint with WWE from 2005 to 2006.

WWE extends its condolences to José Luis Alvarado Nieves’ family and friends.

