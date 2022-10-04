Lucha Libre AAA Returning to the US in December

THE BIGGEST IDOLS OF AAA WRESTLING COME TO THE MULLETT ARENA IN TEMPE, ARIZONA

An authentic Mexican Lucha Libre experience presented by Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide in its return to the United States.

The event will include the celebration of the Centennial of Legendary Luchador, Blue Demon, with the stellar appearance of Blue Demon Jr.

Psycho Clown, Hijo Del Vikingo, Vampiro Canadiense, Sexy Star, Lady Shani and many more AAA Stars will shine in this authentic Lucha Libre event.

After the successful event “Invading NY” at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden in New York City, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide returns to the United States for the first time to the brand new Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona, on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

The AAA Stars and the legends of Mexican wrestling will headline this event, including the stellar participation of Blue Demon Jr., celebrating the Centennial of the Legendary Luchador, Blue Demon, one of the most iconic Lucha Libre figures in Mexico and around the world.

“This year is very important for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide as we celebrate 30 years since its inception. A Mexican company that has brought the best wrestling around the world, featuring the most iconic Luchadores (Wrestlers) under the AAA banner. This was the dream of my uncle, Lic. Antonio Peña, and continues with the guidance of my mother, Lic. Marisela Peña, President of the company.”

“That is why this celebration and experience will be a cannot miss event of international stature. On December 3 at the Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide will present a unique experience, starring Psycho Clown, Hilo de Vikingo, Sexy Star, Lady Shani and many more AAA Stars, in addition, the presence of great legends, like Blue Demon Jr. and Vampiro Canadiense.” declared Dorian Roldán, General Director of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.

Ticket sales will begin on Wednesday, September 28 at Ticketmaster.

Doors open for this event at 7pm. General admission tickets begin at $25.00 with V.I.P. and meet and greet tickets also available.

For more information on Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide and the event at the Mullet Arena in Tempe, Arizona, follow us on:

