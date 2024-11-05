Lucha Libre AAA’s Upcoming Shows In Spain Canceled

Lucha Libre AAA was set to hold three live shows in Spain on November 21st, 22nd, and 30th, but those shows are now listed as cancelled by Ticketmaster and LiveNation. Ticketmaster issued a statement on the cancellation, courtesy of Solo Wrestling.

You can check out the statement below:

The organizer of the event from Lucha Libre AAA to be hosted on 11/21 has provided us with the following statement letting us know that the event had been canceled.

“Unfortunately, the event from Lucha Libre AAA that was planned for November 21 in the Vistalegre Palace in Madrid, has been canceled.

The refund of tickets will be taking place starting November 8 with the purchase system. Online purchases will be refunded automatically.”

AAA have not issued their own statement on the matter.