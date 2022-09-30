Ludwig Kaiser Addresses Rumor That Vince McMahon Lost Interest in Imperium

Ludwig Kaiser spoke on Vince McMahon’s departure from WWE and speculations that Vince McMahon lost interest in the Imperium group during an interview with WAZ.de (translated into English).

“His resignation was unimaginable. They hadn’t rumored about it before. A blatant thing, he is an absolute revolutionary and a visionary. Especially when it comes to streaming things like the WWE Network, for example. Great for us that we still had the chance to work with him, there has also been close, good cooperation in recent weeks.”

“I don’t know anything about the rumors. It is also usually the case that we don’t let it get to us like that. From our side, we have been at Smackdown, totally satisfied. We were well received there, the feedback was consistently positive from the beginning. We can’t complain about our TV time either. If you look at what we have achieved in the few months, including Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship title, that speaks for itself. Of course, there are always rumors here and there, but many things are not true.”