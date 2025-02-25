Ludwig Kaiser Reveals How He And Tiffany Stratton Started Dating

WWE star Ludwig Kaiser appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he discussed several topics including how he and WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton started dating.

Kaiser said, “We’re very similar in a lot of ways, we’re both pretty stubborn – we can be pretty stubborn, I think. I think nobody wanted to make the first step… We played rock, paper, scissors over that and I lost on purpose so I can ask her out on a date. At the end of the day, it was just meant to happen- I feel like – if it wouldn’t been that night, it would have been somewhere else.”

On Stratton’s WWE Women’s Championship win:

“When you’re actually there, live – that moment, when she actually turned on Nia was crazy… You had to be there in order to understand that, that was a really huge moment. It really doesn’t do it justice on TV.”

