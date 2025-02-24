Ludwig Kaiser Shares Advice He Received From The Undertaker In WWE

WWE star Ludwig Kaiser appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he discussed several topics including advice he received from WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker.

Kaiser said, “I talked to him, as well. Goosebumps. Those are the moments where you really go, ‘Somebody pinch me. That’s crazy.’ Undertaker is such a great guy. He tells you exactly what you need to hear and I appreciate that. A lot of people sugarcoat, and that doesn’t help me. You can’t help me if you’re going to beat around the bush. He wasn’t mean or anything. He said, on the point, what he thinks I should do. It was something that I felt myself anyway, and he reassured me. It was one of those meetings in life where you go, ‘If that wouldn’t have happened, who knows.’ Him taking time and being invested, which he doesn’t have to do, he’s the Undertaker. I don’t think I can get bigger praise than something like that from Undertaker. It meant a whole lot to me. Now, I have to live up to it. Whenever I go out there, I’m prepared. When you’re prepared, then you can rely on your skill, then you’re going to be good and it’s going to work out one way or another. If you have a skill problem, that’s when it gets problematic.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

