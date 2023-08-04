LuFisto: “Good That Everybody At Aew Got The Memo To Write As Much Sh*t On Me As Possible”

As PWMania.com previously reported, independent wrestler LuFisto has made several claims about the AEW women’s division. Several AEW personalities have responded to MJF and Saraya’s public comments.

LuFisto issued a new statement on Twitter in response to AEW members dismissing her claims:

“Good that everybody at AEW got the memo to write as much shit on me as possible so I can be in seen as a waste of a human being not worth livin, even people who never had a single conversation with me.

Even better to see people I never did anything wrong being so desperate your hate towards me will get you to finally fucking work together for the best of women’s wrestling, now that problems have been called out.

So many are miserable, frustrated and will whisper their anger, but never will stand and speak up.

I wanted to leave this world knowing women’s wrestling was better. It was for a while, but not anymore. The sad part is that you accept it without saying a word.

It is what it is.

What a waste.”

… to get a job, jumping on the bandwagon. Soon, I'll see you hypocrites be part of Be a Star and mental health matters advertisements acting like you care. Enjoy your paychecks and keep on stabbing each other in the back pretending this is normal. I can only hope that… — LuFisto (@LuFisto) August 4, 2023