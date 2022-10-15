Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson Match Confirmed for Monday’s WWE RAW

Another match for Monday’s WWE RAW has been announced, this time between Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Gallows and Anderson will compete against Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable).

The pair made their WWE return this week on RAW, assisting AJ Styles in his feud against The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest).

The tag team was released by WWE in April 2020. They joined a lengthy list of previously released stars welcomed back by Triple H.

The following is the updated RAW lineup from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK:

* Elias returns

* Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Alpha Academy

* Cora Jade appears on RAW with Rhea Ripley to choose “Pick Your Poison” opponent for Roxanne Perez on WWE NXT the next night

* Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz – if Miz wins, Lumis will be gone forever, but if Lumis wins, he earns a WWE contract

* New WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins defends against Matt Riddle

* Brock Lesnar appears to respond to call-out by Bobby Lashley