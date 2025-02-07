Luke Gallows And Karl Anderson Reflect On Rhea Ripley’s Meteoric Rise

WWE stars Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson appeared on their Talk’n Shop podcast episode. Gallows discussed several topics, including Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley’s meteoric rise.

Gallows said, “In the last couple of years, hell we were part of it when Rhea slammed me on RAW, and the launch of Rhea Ripley and what she’s done since then, so it’s kind of a clash of eras at WrestleMania, to have those two wrestle. That’s pretty cool.”

Anderson added:

“Rhea Ripley deserves all of her flowers. It’s incredible. What a run. What a superstar she’s turned into.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

