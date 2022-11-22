Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson Returning to NJPW Next Month for Title Match

WWE’s Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will make their NJPW return next month.

Anderson, who is still NJPW’s NEVER Openweight Champion, posted a video from AJ Styles’ tour bus on Instagram today. Styles and Luke Gallows also appear in the video.

Gallows commented on how nice it is to be back on a private tour bus that isn’t packed with people, then announced that he and Anderson will return to NJPW on Wednesday, December 14 for the World Tag League & Super Junior Tag League finals event from Sendai Sunplaza Hall in Sendai, Japan.

Anderson will defend his NEVER Openweight Title that night, but his opponent has yet to be announced.

Styles agreed with the announcement, calling it “too sweet.”

Anderson was supposed to defend the title against Hikuleo at NJPW’s Battle Autumn tour-ending event on Saturday, November 5 in Osaka, Japan, but The O.C. had to be in Saudi Arabia for their six-man loss to The Judgment Day at WWE Crown Jewel. Anderson posted a storyline video in which he refused to travel to Osaka that weekend, and NJPW added to the storyline by threatening to strip him of the championship. Hikuleo stated that he wanted to defeat Anderson for the title.

Anderson has held the NEVER Openweight Title since June 12, when he defeated Tama Tonga at the Dominion 6.12 event in Osaka. On Monday, October 10, he and Gallows returned to WWE, and it was reported that NJPW officials were given advance notice of their return. There have been rumors that Gallows and Anderson will return to Japan for at least one more date, possibly the big Wrestle Kingdom 17 show in January, but as of this writing, the December 14 date is the only one announced for the two.

The full video from The O.C., which was released today, is embedded below: