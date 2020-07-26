Luke Gallows Reveals Conversation He Had With AJ Styles After WWE Release

In an interview with Martez Ale and Jordan Garber, Luke Gallows talked about the conversation he had with AJ Styles after him and Karl Anderson were released from WWE:

“He said he was sorry, which he didn’t have to say. and I wasn’t looking for an apology from him. But it’s been well documented and AJ said it himself over on his streaming service that he felt responsible for us staying when we wanted to leave, as well, WWE kept wanting to pile more money. That wasn’t the final reason we stayed, the reason we stayed was to be there and to roll with our buddy.

We ended up getting released when the pandemic hit, but I couldn’t blame him for that, he couldn’t see the future. He just wanted to do what was best for his friend and that was to convince us to stay and we ended up staying but nobody forced us to do anything and the end of the day we made that decision right or wrong so there is no hard feelings there at all and AJ called me after 20 minutes when it was online and we talked and I told him what I am telling you guys now.

I don’t fault anybody for anything that ever happened in my career and at the end of the day you need to look at yourself in the mirror and this has turned into nothing but a huge positive. You can’t look in the rearview mirror, you gotta keep stepping forward.”