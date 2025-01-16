Luke Gallows Reveals How Heels Filming Impacted Talk’n Shop Mania 2

WWE star Luke Gallows appeared on an episode of their Talk’n Shop podcast. He discussed several topics, including how working on the Starz TV series “Heels” caused him to miss filming on the Talk’n Shop Mania 2 show.

Gallows said, “I thought it was really fun. The funniest thing to come out of that, we’ve covered it on here, we were supposed to be filming TalkNShop Mania 2 and that was one of my shooting days, so I just missed the entire day of shooting at my house with 40 wrestlers there and you guys had to hold the bag, but I appreciate it and we still got it finished. I’ll tell you what, they treated me great.”

On his role on the show:

“It wasn’t like a big feature role, but I’d get there in the morning, put my gear on, they’d send me over to catering and then I’d literally go lay down in my own trailer all day, the only thing was that I had to be laying there with wrestling tights on and knee pad and boots and all that. But, I literally just laid in an air conditioned trailer all day long. They’d come and go, ‘Hey, we need you to come do this wrestling scene.’ I’d go, ‘Great.’ I’d get up and do a little stretch and do it and then I’d go lay right back down. It was awesome.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)