Luke Harper Expected To Sign With All Elite Wrestling

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Brodie Lee (Luke Harper) is reportedly expected to make his AEW debut soon.

The 40 year old Lee is expected to sign a new AEW contract and then make his debut during their March 18 Dynamite episode from his hometown of Rochester, NY, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He will likely go back to using the Brodie Lee name in AEW.

The Observer noted that Lee, who is scheduled to appear at WrestleCon during WrestleMania 36 Weekend in early April, will be able to legally start with any other promotion before March 18, but the idea is that it’s best to debut him in Rochester as he’s guaranteed to receive a major reaction there. It was previously reported that Harper, Sin Cara and The Ascension would see their WWE non-compete clauses expire on Sunday, March 8.

Lee filed to trademark the “Brodie Lee” ring name back on November 26, shortly before he was granted his WWE release on December 8, along with Sin Cara and The Ascension.