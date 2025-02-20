Lumberjack Match Set For WWE NXT Live Event This Weekend

By
James Hetfield
-

WWE recently announced that “All Ego” Ethan Page will go up against “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans in a Lumberjack Match at this weekend’s WWE NXT live event in Sebring, Florida.

Page defeated Evans in a singles match at last Saturday’s NXT Vengeance Day PLE. This weekend’s NXT live event is set to take place on Saturday, February 22nd at the Alan Jay Arena.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR