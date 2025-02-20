Lumberjack Match Set For WWE NXT Live Event This Weekend

WWE recently announced that “All Ego” Ethan Page will go up against “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans in a Lumberjack Match at this weekend’s WWE NXT live event in Sebring, Florida.
Page defeated Evans in a singles match at last Saturday’s NXT Vengeance Day PLE. This weekend’s NXT live event is set to take place on Saturday, February 22nd at the Alan Jay Arena.
