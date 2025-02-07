Lyra Valkyria Addresses Wardrobe Malfunction At WWE Royal Rumble

During the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble match, Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria experienced a brief wardrobe malfunction. The incident occurred when she executed a fisherman suplex on Liv Morgan and had to quickly adjust her top.

In a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, Lyra reflected on the moment with humor and composure:

“Of course, it would be in the Royal Rumble—my biggest show ever. Why not? My top just had to fall off. I’ve never been so happy to be hit in the face. It was completely out of my control, so I just handled it the best way I could. You can’t let stuff like that throw you off. At the end of the day, I got to run that ramp as the Women’s Intercontinental Champion—pretty cool moment.”

Despite the unexpected mishap, Lyra remained focused and continued her strong performance in the match, solidifying her presence as a rising star in WWE.