Lyra Valkyria: “I Think An Intercontinental Title For The Women Would Be Incredible”

WWE star Lyra Valkyria spoke with Ten Count Media on a number of topics related to pro wrestling, including the company introducing a Women’s Intercontinental Title.

Valkyria said, “I think an Intercontinental Title for the women would be incredible, it’s kind of known as that work horse title. We’ve got so many hard working women that are still waiting for a chance to step up and show what they can do and that would provide that opportunity for them. Of course, that would be incredible.”

