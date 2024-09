Congratulations are in order for a member of the WWE Universe.

Lyra Valkyria has gotten engaged to be married to longtime boyfriend, independent pro wrestler LJ Cleary.

Cleary announced the news on Instagram this week.

“10 years together celebrated by getting engaged to the person I will be spending the rest of my life with, and she is the love of mine,” he wrote as the caption to a pair of photos.

Check out the photos below.