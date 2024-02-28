Lyra Valkyria On Her Goal Of One Day Wanting To Main Event WWE WrestleMania

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria recently appeared on an episode of WWE Die Woche, where she talked about a number of topics including her goal of one day wanting to main-event WrestleMania.

Valkyria said, “My goal in WWE is to go all the way. I can’t imagine being here and not wanting to main-event WrestleMania, so that would be the ultimate goal.”

She also talked about what brand on the main roster she would like to join.

“I think I’d have to say Raw. It seems to be the place to be. Becky’s on Raw, so I feel like following her footsteps, it’s the one to be now.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)