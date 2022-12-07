Lyra Valkyria Set to Make WWE NXT Debut Next Week, New Vignette Released

Lyra Valkyria will make her WWE NXT debut next week after the Deadline.

We reported last week that WWE aired a new “coming soon” teaser vignette for the former NXT UK Aoife Valkyrie. On Tuesday night’s Deadline go-home edition of NXT, Valkyria announced that she will make her official debut next Tuesday night.

“According to legend, the Morrigan would take the form of a crow,” Valkyria said in the new vignette. “She would foretell who would be victorious in a battle. I have earned a feather for every battle I’ve won. There comes a time when a bird stops circling its prey, when it should be swift and decisive. This is my home now. Next week, I descend on NXT. Prepare to witness the rise of Lyra Valkyria.”

There is currently no word on who Valkyria will wrestle next week.

“As a child I would watch the sky, watching the birds as they leave Ireland for a new place, for a new life. Now I have left my homeland, channeling the spirit of The Morrígan, and as my old feathers fall to the ground, new feathers emerge stronger. Who you once knew has shape-shifted to a new form, and is ready for a new battleground. Prepare yourself for Lyra Valkyria,” she said in last week’s vignette.

Following a successful run on the UK indies, the Dublin, Ireland native signed with WWE in January 2020. She made her WWE debut on January 17, 2020, when she defeated Amale at the NXT UK TV tapings. The following month, she worked a few non-televised NXT live events in the United States before defeating Aliyah on February 14, 2020, in Tampa. She was unbeaten in her first nine NXT UK matches until she was defeated by Meiko Satomura on the April 29, 2021 episode. Her most recent match was a No DQ victory over Jinny on the August 28, 2021 episode of NXT UK.

WWE applied to trademark the name “Lyra Valkyria” in mid-October.

Both vignettes are shown below: