Machine Gun Kelly Makes Claim About Randy Orton And Orton Reacts

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly discussed attending WWE Summerslam 2024 in a podcast interview with Logan Paul. He also made the following claim about Randy Orton:

“When I was in the ring [at SummerSlam] just coming to say what’s up to Logan and see what we could work out for the show, I saw Randy Orton, and I remember seeing Randy Orton talk s*** about me. And I was like, there’s a point where I’m gonna practice a new version of myself. And then, three, two, one, I’m like, f*** that, hey man, f*** you.”

“I remember all my boys were sitting there like, is this real, is this part of the script? I don’t know what’s happening. The amount of people that pin me as the aggressor in every situation that I’m in are so wrong.”

Orton responded on Twitter/X with a lying emoji and then MCK replied with the following:

“you have my number, and you know why you have it btw but i won’t even put you on blast for that. check your texts. camera’s were rolling tell WWE put that out.”