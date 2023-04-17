Maclin Crowned New Impact World Champion, Nick Aldis Returns To Impact At Rebellion

Steve Maclin has been crowned the new Impact Wrestling World Champion.

Maclin defeated Kushida in the co-main event of Sunday night’s Impact Rebellion pay-per-view to win the vacant Impact World Title.

After the match, the referee went to present the title to Maclin, but he refused and demanded that Impact President Scott D’Amore do so instead, as he had promised. D’Amore appeared to try to give Maclin the title, but he refused, taunting D’Amore. D’Amore became irritated and shoved the title into Maclin’s chest before turning to leave. Maclin knocked D’Amore out with a belt shot sneak attack.

Former Impact World Champion Nick Aldis, who provided guest commentary for the match and announced his return to the company, stated that he had seen enough at this point. Aldis entered the ring and confronted Maclin, but Maclin backed off and left with the title.

As seen in the video below, Aldis came out before the match and stated his desire to win the World Title. Mickie James, who is injured, is married to Aldis, a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion. He has been a free agent since leaving the NWA in November due to issues with officials, but he announced Sunday night that he has signed with Impact.

Maclin’s reign in Impact is his first. Due to Josh Alexander’s torn triceps injury, the title was declared vacant on the April 6 Impact episode. When Alexander’s injury was revealed, Kushida vs. Maclin for the vacant title was announced, as Alexander was originally scheduled to defend against Kushida at Sunday night’s event. Maclin had won a Fatal 4 Way over PCO, Heath, and Brian Myers in February to earn a future title shot at No Surrender.

Several highlights from Sunday night’s title match at the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada are included below: