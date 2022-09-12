Madcap Moss on Tenille Dashwood (Emma) Possibly Returning to WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Tenille Dashwood’s (WWE’s Emma) Impact Wrestling contract expired.

WWE star Madcap Moss, Dashwood’s boyfriend, recently spoke with Wrestling Inc for an interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Moss commented on her Dashwood possibly returning to WWE:

“I may be accused of being a bit biased, as we are dating but I would love to see Tenille Dashwood back in WWE — Emma, formerly known as Emma and I would love to see — I think she’s got a lot to offer and I think she was one of the originals that helped put the women’s division on the map… I think she’s great in the ring too and I would love to see her come back.”

Moss also commented on wanting an opportunity to take out The Bloodline. While he said he has respect for the faction, he’d like to knock them down at some point. He said:

“I think we have the Bloodline, we have Roman Reigns who is just on this unbelievable run. And I have so much respect for him, I mentioned him earlier. The way he performs, he says he’s in God Mode and it’s hard to disagree.”

He added, “At the end of the day, someone needs to knock The Bloodline off. Nothing lasts forever. And in some form or fashion, I would love for Madcap Moss to play a role in that. And that, I think is where my attention is right now. My future goal when I look down the line, I’m focused on the day-to-day of course. But when we’re talking about ‘The Sky’s the Limit,’ they are the sky, the Bloodline. So I would love to see that, and I think the WWE Universe would too.”

You can check out a clip from the interview below: